Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Explodes With Bambietta

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been working its way through a new wave of fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies with its new episodes airing this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of the major standouts from Part 2 – The Separation, Bambietta Basterbine! The Quincies have been showcasing each of their true abilities that they held back during the first attack on the Soul Society. This was an intense premise all on its own considering how much stronger they were the first time around, only to know be much stronger than even that in the second fight.

As a result, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been showing off more of the unique personalities and powers of these Quincy fighters. This has led to a few standouts showing off from the rest of the pack like Bambietta, who has quickly started shining with fans due to her prickly and explosive personality. Now artist yayaizen is blowing up Bambietta in a whole new way with some explosive cosplay shared with fans on TikTok that brings the Sternritter back to the spotlight. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far, you can find the new episodes as they air this Summer exclusively on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. You can also find the entirety of Part 1's run from last year, as well as the original Bleach anime series from several years ago if you wanted a more complete experience.

Bambietta might have been taken out of the fight for now, but it won't be the last time fans get to see the fan favorite in action as even more of the Quincies move into the center of the action. The Soul Reapers might have been able to clench some big victories, but this is far from the end of the fight as the anime continues to air its new episodes through the Summer and beuond so you should catch up!

Where does Bambietta rank among your favorites of the new Quincy foes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!