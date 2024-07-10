Bleach Creator Revisits Hitsugaya and More in New Sketches

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict will be hitting screens with its new episodes later this year, and the creator behind it all has revisited Toshiro Hitsugaya, Renji Abarai and even Ulquiorra Cifer in some fun new sketches! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off a massive return for the franchise over the last few years as the anime has finally started to adapt the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original manga series. And as the franchise has returned for new episodes, it’s also revived interest in the Bleach franchise overall through the last few years.

With the Bleach anime coming back for new episodes later this year, Bleach in Japan is also kicking off some special releases for fans in Japan. These feature some special new sketches of the characters from Tite Kubo himself with previous releases showcasing the likes of Ichigo Kurosaki, Orihime Inoue, and Rukia Kuchiki in the past. Now the latest set of sketches are showing off new looks for Hitsugaya, Renji, and Ulquiorra and you can check the three of them out in action below while we wait for the new episodes.

https://x.com/tite_official/status/1808787839653490761

https://x.com/tite_official/status/1809874998796181894

https://x.com/tite_official/status/1810962166369165708

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. For now, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases if you wanted to catch up with the new anime in the meantime.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to revisit it all that way. If you are still seeking more from original creator Tite Kubo while we wait for what’s coming our way in the future, you can also check out the spin-off series, Burn the Witch, which has gotten its own successful manga and anime releases.