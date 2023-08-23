Bleach Cosplay Perfectly Brings Ichigo to Life

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reintroduced Ichigo Kurosaki to a whole new generation of fans thanks to the anime making a comeback for the final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga, and one awesome cosplay has helped take this love for Ichigo to a whole new level by perfectly bringing him to life! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War finally brought the anime back after a decade of being away, and fans got to finally see the highly anticipated final arc of the manga in motion like they have been asking for all this time. But as for Ichigo, he has been largely missing from the center of the action.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has only scratched the surface of what Ichigo is going to do when he finally gets into the fights as he's been mostly spending his time training with Squad Zero to unlock his true power. But as of the latest episodes, Ichigo's gearing up to return to the Soul Society stronger than ever before. But now he's leaped out of the screen and into the real world with a perfect recreation through cosplay from artist @coser.karina on Instagram. Check it out below:

Where to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime thus far, you can find the new episodes as they debut this Summer exclusively on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. You can also find Part 1 of the new anime series that got released last Fall streaming there as well along with the original Bleach anime series from over a decade ago if you wanted a more complete package.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is only getting started with its fights between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and this means there's going to be a lot more of Ichigo getting into the center of the action before it's all over. Which means now is the best time to jump on the train because it's only going to get more explosive from here on out as Ichigo hasn't even really been involved in any of the action on screen yet with his newly acquired power.

How are you liking Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 so far this Summer? What are you hoping to see from Ichigo next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!