Bleach Cosplay Readies for Yoruichi's Anime Comeback

Bleach will be getting its highly anticipated comeback to anime with the Thousand-Year Blood War arc soon, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready for Yoruichi Shihouin's big return by bringing the fan favorite fighter back to the spotlight! There are very few franchises that fans have been asking to see more of with a higher profile than Bleach. Ever since the original run of the anime ended its run before the manga could even start its final arc, fans have been asking to see new episodes ever since. Now basically a decade later, the anime really is coming back.

The Thousand-Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series features some of the series' biggest moments, fights, and character power ups overall. Many fan favorites like Yoruichi get into their biggest fights, and it's these scenes that fans have been curious to see it all play out in the anime. Reminding fans just how cool Yoruichi is before we get to see her in action again in the anime's future, artist @rinnegoddess on TikTok has brought rhe fan favorite to life with some perfect cosplay! Check it out:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be premiering on October 10th, and the series will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ for international fans) alongside the new episodes hitting Japan. Bleach's official website previously revealed that Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. As for what to expect, the series premiere is teased as such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

