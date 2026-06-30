Bleach’s Final Season Just Had an Impressive Box Office Debut Weekend

Bleach is back in action with the fourth and final season of Thousand-Year Blood War this Summer, and its early premiere had an impressive box office weekend in the United States. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is only one of the major franchises returning to screens with a new season of episodes this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but a few fans got to see it in action before anyone else. Hitting theaters this past weekend, a special screening event gave an early premiere of its first three episodes.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 were released early across limited theater screenings in the United States this past weekend, and even with those limited screenings it’s now been revealed that the premiere still got an impressive box office run. According to reports from Box Office Mojo, the event was able to net $3 million USD across its three day run this past weekend. And for such a small event, that’s certainly an impressive amount.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s Final Season Does Well at the Box Office

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 earned $3 million USD in the United States between June 26-28. The highest grossing day was Saturday, June 27th with $724,000, and the screening event hit across a little under 950 theaters overall. So while $3 million USD might not be the biggest number when compared to other theatrical releases hitting at this time (such as Toy Story 5‘s near $60 million across the same weekend), it’s big for a limited event like this one.

This is an extremely niche case even when it comes to anime screenings in theaters. While fans have gotten to see a lot of big movies coming to theaters recently, this is ultimately just an early premiere of Bleach‘s final season that will be hitting later this July. There are some big things happening in the episodes that were cool to see on the big screen, but it’s also not exactly something that was going to draw a ton of attention. Getting this box office number despite all of that is indeed impressive regardless.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Come Out?

Courtesy of Viz Media

For those who weren’t able to check out this early premiere, luckily it won’t be too much longer until Bleach’s final season makes its full debut. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and has been licensed for a release in the United States by Viz Media. A streaming platform for its release has yet to be confirmed as of this time, but it will likely be streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ much like the previous seasons.

This final season is throwing fans right back into the thick of things as Ichigo Kurosaki and the others kick off the final fight against Yhwach and his final Quincy forces. Make sure you’re all caught up with everything as there’s no time spent recapping its events because it assumes that if you’re watching this final season, you’ve seen everything leading up to this point.

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RT – Box Office Mojo