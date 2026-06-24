Toy Story 5 vs. Supergirl Box Office Showdown Has Clear Winner This Weekend

The multiplex has a tendency to get quite crowded during the summer months, as studios pack the release schedule with their would-be blockbusters in the hopes of selling a large number of tickets. An obvious problem that arises in these situations is that there’s only so much money to go around, so in a particularly stacked month, some titles are going to be overshadowed by others. Audiences have shown they won’t come out in full force to support the latest tentpole just because it’s the big new release (as Masters of the Universe can attest). This coming weekend, DC Studios could find itself drawing the short straw as Supergirl is going to have its hands full with Pixar.

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According to Deadline, Toy Story 5 (which scored the largest opening of the year so far in its debut last weekend) is projected to retain the No. 1 spot this weekend with $88-96 million domestically. That’s well ahead of the projections for Supergirl, which is currently estimated to open on the lower end of $40+ million. Some tracking has DC’s latest pegged for around $50+ million, but either figure is much lower than Toy Story 5.

Why Toy Story 5 Is Projected to Beat Supergirl at the Box Office

Image via Pixar

Whenever a new franchise installment has a massive opening weekend (Toy Story 5 broke a series record), one thing to keep an eye on is how well it will hold. Sometimes, these kinds of films can be front loaded, as the debut is fueled mainly by excited fans who are eager to see the movie as soon as possible. After coming out of the gates strong, the movie will then see a massive drop in its second weekend. This is what happened to The Mandalorian and Grogu back in May. Following a Memorial Day opening of $98 million domestically, the Star Wars spinoff made only $24.4 million in its second weekend. It looks like Toy Story 5 is going to avoid this fate.

The main reason why is Toy Story 5 was very well-received. Like all of its predecessors, it earned strong word of mouth, with much praise being given to its emotional narrative, fun characters, and gorgeous animation. During a summer movie season where many of the traditional tentpoles haven’t earned enthusiastic responses, Toy Story 5 has stood out as something that’s deserving of being seen on the big screen. In an age where it’s easier than ever to skip a new release in theaters and wait for streaming, viewers want to feel that the trip to the theater is actually worth it. This is particularly true for animated family films, where parents are paying for themselves and their young kids. Toy Story 5 checks all the boxes.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Supergirl, which has earned far more mixed reviews ahead of its release. As of this writing, its Rotten Tomatoes score is 60% (the lowest in the DC Universe franchise by far), with many considering it a middle-of-the-road superhero movie that struggles to fully take advantage of star Milly Alcock’s magnetic performance in the titular role. Prior to the review embargo lifting, box office tracking for Supergirl was already low (with some estimates suggesting it could debut lower than The Flash), and that prognosis is unlikely to change much now. If the response to Supergirl had been more enthusiastic, perhaps its box office race against Toy Story 5 could have been a little closer.

With Supergirl‘s soft forecast, Toy Story 5 is poised to capitalize on relatively slim competition for another week before it’s time for the heavy hitters in July. Animated film Minions & Monsters opens over Fourth of July weekend and Disney’s live-action Moana remake comes out the week after, so Toy Story 5‘s time atop the box office will likely come to a close soon. Pixar won’t have any complaints should that happen, however. Toy Story 5 has already grossed $328.9 million globally and should be well on its way to hitting $1 billion. Time will tell what Supergirl‘s box office fate is.