Blue Box Shares New Trailer & Poster Ahead of 2025 Return

After stealing fans’ hearts with Chinatsu’s warm smiles all season, Netflix and TMS Entertainment’s new hit romance Blue Box is returning with a second cour in 2025, and a new trailer reveals just what to expect from the second half of the series. After a spectacular first cour, Blue Box has gone on winter break though the new trailer has fans excited for its return all over again.

Blue Box‘s official account has confirmed during Jump Festa 2025 that the series will be returning from its brief holiday hiatus on January 2nd, 2025, along with a new full-length trailer and key visual for cour 2. The new trailer teases the new character introductions to come, as well as the dramatic story developments on the horizon. Fans can even catch a glimpse of the beautiful new opening theme, “Saraba” by Macaroni Empitsu, and the new ending theme “Contrast” by TOMOO, both of which were revealed along with the release of the new trailer for cour 2.

Blue Box‘s New Trailer Teases Lots of Drama and New Characters Coming in Cour 2

The new trailer for cour 2 of Blue Box most notably features clips of Chinatsu and Haryu at Nationals, the latter of whom can be seen facing off against Hyodo in the singles match. Taiki can be seen working hard and practicing as usual, though his visit to watch Nationals sees him run into some new faces.

This includes Haryu’s girlfriend Karen, who has only been mentioned in name so far. Another new face in the trailer is Ayame, Karen’s younger sister, also featured on the new key visual alongside Taiki, who is sure to dial up the drama in cour 2 even more. That said, easily the biggest focal point of the new trailer is the beach outing, an absolute must in any romance anime finally coming in cour 2 of Blue Box.

That said, the trailer also raises interesting questions about the direction of Taiki and Hina’s relationship, as the latter appears quite troubled throughout the teaser. The first color left things at quite an interesting juncture, setting up an unrequited love triangle where Hina seems all but sure to be declared the losing heroine. Nonetheless, Blue Box’s second cour has much to look forward.

Source: Blue Box Official X