Blue Box Shares Final Trailer Ahead of Fall Debut: Watch

Blue Box is one of the most anticipated new anime releases coming our way this Fall, and the anime has shared its final trailer ahead of its debut. This Fall 2024 anime season is packed to the brim with tons of great looking shows, and one of them includes the latest new TV anime adaptation for one of Shueisha's newest Weekly Shonen Jump manga hits. Kouji Miura's Blue Box manga has been running with the magazine since 2021, and has been drawing quite a lot of attention for its blend of romance and sports action with each of the chapters seen thus far.

Blue Box will be making its highly anticipated anime debut, and it's already looking like fans are very excited to see this one in action as they are counting this series as one of Fall's biggest new releases. It's hard not to see why when getting to see the anime in motion as well such as with the newest trailer for the series released by Netflix. With Blue Box making its premiere with Netflix in just a few more days from the time of this publication, this will be the final new trailer fans will get to see before the anime itself actually debuts. You can check it out in action below:

Where to Watch Blue Box Anime

Blue Box will be officially premiering on Thursday, October 3rd with Netflix worldwide. The new anime will be releasing its episodes on a weekly basis, and has been confirmed to run for two consecutive cours of episodes. This means that fans will get to see the first season of Blue Box air through both the Fall 2024 and Winter 2025 schedules with it ending its run some time in late March ahead of the Spring 2025 anime premieres. Yuichiro Yano will be directing the anime for Telecom Animation Film and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS. Yuko Kakihara will be handling the scripts, and Miho Tanino will be designing the characters.

The main voice cast for the anime thus far includes the likes of Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kito as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, and Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu. It has yet to be announced whether or not Blue Box will be receiving an English dubbed release as of the time of this publication, however. With the series premiering in just a few more days, thankfully it won't be too much longer until we get to see it all in full motion.

What Is Blue Box About?

Blue Box has been one of the standout series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine because of how differently it sets itself apart from everything else. It focuses on Taiki Inomata, a high school student who wants to reach the national badminton championships and practices very hard to do so. Every morning in the gym he's inspired by someone who seems to be working even harder, Chinatsu Kano, a basketball player who wants her team to get to the nationals as well and pushes herself far to do it .

When the two suddenly find themselves living in the same house and spending more time together, Taiki and Chinatsu then support each others' dreams. Finding love along the way, Blue Box then expands itself to a wider group of characters who are chasing their own respective sports dreams and potential romances as they continue to make their way through their final days in high school and beyond. It's been such a quiet manga hit, but that's likely to change drastically with the anime's premiere.