Netflix's Blue Box Releases New Trailer

Sports in anime is becoming a major genre in the medium, with this year alone housing some of the biggest examples. Blue Lock released a new movie that was a hit at the box office, with the football series' second season landing this October. Haikyu released the first of its two final films in Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle. The First Slam Dunk has arrived on Netflix and is considered by many anime fans to be one of the greatest anime movies ever made. Now, another sports anime title is joining the ranks at Netflix and has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming Blue Box, a story unlike any other in the genre.

Blue Box first arrived as a manga in 2021, focusing on a badminton player named Taiki and a basketball player named Chinatsu. The two might play different sports but they realize that they gain strength and inspiration from one another despite taking two very different approaches to the world of sports. The anime adaptation is set to arrive on Netflix on October 3rd, brought to life by Telecom Animation Film. Telecom has had a big impact on the anime world, working on series including Baki Hanma, Rick And Morty: The Anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of The Apocalypse, and many more.

Blue Box's New Trailer

If you're wondering who makes up the cast of this sports anime, Blue Box's voice actors include Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kito as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, and Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu. In a stacked anime fall season, Blue Box will need to hit the ground floor running.

If you want to get a headstart on the story of Blue Box, here's how Netflix and Telecom describe the upcoming anime series that crosses two sports and its players in a romantic anime, "Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!"

Want to keep up with the sports anime that blends basketball and badminton into one series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Blue Box.