Blue Box Season 2 Confirms Netflix Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

Blue Box is one of the many Shonen Jump anime franchises coming back with new episodes this Fall, and it has finally set a release date with Netflix in a new trailer showing it all off. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching and there are still a number of major anime franchises that are set to return for new episodes in the last few months of the year. Shonen Jump fans have seen some big franchises already make their return, but there are still even more coming to Netflix and other platforms.

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Kouji Miura’s Blue Box officially ended its manga run with Shonen Jump earlier this year, but thankfully the franchise is still going to keep running as the anime is preparing to return with its highly anticipated second season. Previously confiming a Fall 2026 release window, Blue Box Season 2 has officially announced it’s going to be hitting Netflix worldwide on October 4th. Check out the new trailer for the new season below.

When Does Blue Box Season 2 Come Out?

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Blue Box Season 2 is going to be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on October 4th, but its release schedule has yet to be confirmed as of this time. It’s likely that it’s going to be releasing its new episodes on a weekly basis much like the rest of the seasonal offerings, but it does remain to be seen whether or not the English dub will be releasing on that same schedule. But this new trailer does show off the new opening theme for the season, “Anata no Hana no Iro” as performed by aiko.

Blue Box Season 2 also revealed the new ending theme titled “blue in” as performed by elsewhere kikou. The new season is also set to feature a returning voice cast with the likes of Shoya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kito as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, Yuma Uchida as Kengo Haryu, Shogo Sakata as Ryosuke Nishida, Anna Nagase as Nagisa Funami, and more. A major new addition to the cast for these new episodes is Yoshino Aoyama as Yumeka Kido, who has a big tie to Chinatsu’s past.

What’s New for Blue Box Season 2?

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There have been some production staff shake ups for the new season, however. Daisuke Sako will be taking over as director of Blue Box Season 2 from Yuichiro Yano seen in the first season. It’s also going to have a new production studio with Electric Circus taking over from Telecom Animation Film. There are some returning members of the staff, however, with Yuki Kakihara returning from the first season to provide the scripts for the new episodes, and Miho Tanino returning to provide the new character designs.

Blue Box ended its five year run with Shonen Jump earlier this Summer, and that means that the anime now has a clean runway to adapt to the end of its story. It’s yet to be revealed how long the adaptation is planning to stick around for, but with no new manga releases fans are going to be keeping a very close eye on it as it’s going to be the only new release for the franchise for a good long while. Catch up with that first season on Netflix in the meantime.