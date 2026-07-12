After 5 Years, Major Shonen Jump Series Officially Ends With Final Chapter

Another major series has come to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after five long years, and the final chapter is showing what’s next for its characters as they head into the future. Shonen Jump has been going through a strange year as while there are a number of series that had been cancelled through the Winter and Spring months, the Summer has instead revealed that there are long running series that are reaching their respective natural endings. Rather than being cut short, these longer stories are getting to end on their terms.

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That’s especially the case for Kouji Miura’s Blue Box. The creator warned fans last year that they were now heading into the final arc of the Shonen Jump series, and through 2026 fans have seen that final arc taking Taiki and Chinatsu through their respective final sports tournaments of their high school days. But with the final chapter of the series, each of them is graduating and now leaving their childhoods behind as it all comes to an end.

Blue Box Ends With Shonen Jump With Chapter 250

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Blue Box Chapter 250 brings the Shonen Jump series to an end five years after it made its original debut, and Miura had previously let fans know that the manga was always going to end with Taiki and his class’ graduation with the release of its penultimate chapter last week. Teasing fans about the fact that the school and the childhood around them was the titular “Blue Box” that they each needed to break out of, it all became real with these final few chapters in particular as Taiki and the others each made major steps towards their future lives after graduation.

Blue Box had already done the work of resolving its final few conflicts and plot threads with its previous few chapters as it was revealed that Taiki ultimately lost at Nationals. But while the series had a major focus on the sports careers for each of its young characters, it was also making sure to get fans into their personal lives and development. So that means this final chapter didn’t really have much “story” to work through as graduation was just an official point for Miura to say goodbye to these characters.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump’s Future?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With Blue Box coming to an end with this latest chapter, Shonen Jump has now ended three of its longer running hits in 2026 with The Elusive Samurai and Hima-Ten! both ending their runs not long before. When coupled with the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo and the magazine’s prior cancellations, ten series have ended with the magazine as of this time. There are a few more that are currently in the midst of their own final arcs and wrapping up soon too, so expect more to end through the Summer and Fall.

With other potential cancellations for other series that might not be doing well in the magazine, and potential returns from classic hits rumored to come in the next few weeks, Shonen Jump is set to go through even more changes in the near future. Make sure you keep up with the magazine with either Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library to see what’s next for your favorite franchises.

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