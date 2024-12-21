Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Reveals Release Date & Poster

The adventures of anime’s favorite son of Satan will continue in Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga, the second cour of the fourth season of the popular shonen anime. Jump Festa shared a new poster for The Blue Night Saga, revealing the new Blue Exorcist episodes will begin airing on Japanese airwaves on January 4th, 2025. Rock band Amazarashi will provide music for the new opening, while singer Shiyui will do the ending theme. The first half of season 4, subtitled Beyond the Snow Saga, premiered in the fall of 2024.

The new poster for The Blue Night Saga offers new hints for the future of the anime, showcasing the new threats brothers Rin and Yukio will face in the second half of the season. Appropriately, the poster is clad in blue, matching the night synonymous with it. The poster hints at the brothers’ origins and birth. The storyline for Beyond the Snow Saga centers on the demon world merging with the human world in an attempt to revive Satan. The brothers have to face new demons within the icy terrain and the harsh weather of falling snow. The story beats for the saga will carry over to the next half of the season, with a major narrative hook line centering on the Blue Night investigation. Blue Night is a reference to a notorious event in the past where Satan possessed people and murdered holy men.

Blue Exorcist’s 12-Year Road to Adaptation

Having two cours release back-to-back is a much quicker turnaround than fans of Blue Exorcist are used to. The first season aired way back in 2011, lasting for 25 episodes plus an OVA. The series proved successful, but a second season wouldn’t come out until six years later in 2017, this time with only 12 episodes. It would be another seven years before the third season aired in January 2024, but the turnaround for the fourth season was much quicker.

The fourth season began airing in October of the same year, the shortest release schedule in the anime so far. A-1 Pictures produced the first two seasons before the series switched to Studio VOLN. Since taking over, Studio VOLN has given the anime series a more consistent release schedule. The Blue Exorcist manga is still running, having recently gone on a brief hiatus because the creator suffered from an illness.

