Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga Drops New Teaser: Watch

Blue Exorcist is getting ready to return to the small screen. Earlier this year, the fandom watched as Kazue Kato’s supernatural series returned to anime following its season two debut in 2017. Now, season four is on the horizon, and we have been given a first look at Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow alongside its release date.

So fans, listen up! Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow will be live this winter. The hit anime will debut this October, and Blue Exorcist has confirmed its fifth season will then go live in January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, a new teaser for Blue Exorcist was released this week by the Studio VOLN team. The clip teases what’s in store for the anime’s fourth season, ant it also puts a spotlight on the artist Yobahi. They have been tapped to perform the ending theme for Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow. So if you want a peek at “Icicle”, you better listen in closely!

For those unfamiliar with Blue Exorcist, the show kept fans waiting on its anime for some time. The manga, which began in 2009, sparked an anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures in 2011 that became a quick hit. A movie followed in 2012, but sadly, the Blue Exorcist anime didn’t move against until season two debuted in 2017. Now, the TV series is back on its game, and fans are hoping Blue Exorcist is seen through until the end as Kato teased the manga’s finale was in the near future.

Want to know more about Blue Exorcist? You can read up on the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth-the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin’s veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won’t be easy, especially when drawing his father’s sword releases the demonic power within him!”

What do you think about this Blue Exorcist teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!