Blue Eye Samurai Shares First Season 2 Preview

Blue Eye Samurai is one of the best animated original series that Netflix has produced, and you won’t find many animation enthusiasts disputing this fact. Premiering in 2023, a second season has already been confirmed, with the creators hoping to tell Mizu’s story for years to come. Blue Eye Samurai season two has yet to reveal when we can expect its arrival, but a new preview not only has given us our first look at the titular character’s long-awaited return, it has hinted that said return might arrive far sooner than some expect.

Netflix has released a new poster for Blue Eye Samurai season two, confirming that the second season will be “coming soon” and production is underway. Considering how the first season ended, this is a story that fans have been waiting for, as Mizu has yet to enact her revenge. Specifically, the season one finale saw the titular character deciding to leave Japan to travel to London to take down Skeffington and Routely. While this new poster doesn’t give us a precise release date as to when we can expect Mizu’s return for season two, it’s a great sign that Netflix is all-in when it comes to bringing the blood-soaked samurai back to its roster.

The award winning animated series returns. The Second season of Blue Eye Samurai is now in production! pic.twitter.com/jCoB6XFWst — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 20, 2025

Blue Eye Comeback

Earlier this summer at this year’s Anime Expo convention, series creator Amber Noizumi was in attendance, along with fellow co-creator Michael Green and executive producer Jane Wu. During the panel that featured this trio of creative minds responsible for Blue Eyed Samurai, Noizumi hinted at the story of season two, “Mizu’s journey remains the same. Revenge is her religion.” Michael Green chimed in by confirming that “she believes that at least two of the men that she’s out to kill are going to be somewhere in this magical place called London.”

On top of this preview, Noizumi dropped a bombshell, hinting that there were some characters from the first season, thought dead, who might be making a comeback: “There are also going to be maybe some people you thought died, who maybe are still alive.”

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, outside of Anime Expo, Michael Green stated that the creative team was happy with where they were at concerning season two, “We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”

In a wild turn of events, Blue Eye Samurai won “Best Animated Series” for 2024’s Emmy Awards. This was all the more surprising since the Netflix series had some major competition, such as Disney’s X-Men ’97. With the creators prepping for future seasons and potential spin-offs, Mizu might have the chance to win far more awards in the future.

