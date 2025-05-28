Move Over, Blue Lock: This Huge Soccer Manga Is Getting an English Release

A lesser-known but very popular sports manga, Ao Ashi, has finally been confirmed to be receiving an English release, and by a very good publisher. With the manga about to end very soon and the recent arc and chapters being very excellent, it is high time the popular series is made available to English-speaking fans all around the world. The release of the first issue of the English release might be a bit far off, but the manga finally being picked up after years of fans asking for it is nothing but great.

As confirmed by Anime News Network and the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Titan Manga, Ao Ashi has been confirmed to be receiving an English publication courtesy of the publisher. The manga will be released in omnibus format, with the first omnibus compiling the first three volumes of the manga. The first issue will be released starting May 12th, 2026, and while the release schedule after that is still unknown, the publication will catch up fast, given that the manga is about to end, plus the omnibus format will allow more hurdles to be cleared faster.

The hit Crunchyroll anime series is finally being adapted into English!



Get ready for Aoashi Omnibus Vol. 1! It collects and translates Volumes 1-3 of the original award-winning Japanese manga series and is coming your way in May 2026! ⚽️ — Titan Manga (@TitanMangaHQ) May 27, 2025

Ao Ashi Is Finally Available In English

Ashito Aoi, a determined young soccer player from rural Japan, dreams of joining a top high school team. However, his mistake during a crucial match led to his team’s defeat and tournament elimination. Despite this setback, he attracts the attention of Tatsuya Fukuda, a coach from Tokyo City Esperion FC’s youth team. Impressed by Ashito’s raw talent after a brief training session, Fukuda invites him to try out for the club. Clinging to hope, Ashito travels to Tokyo, determined to pursue his goal of becoming a professional soccer player.

While it is quite unfortunate that the series has been recently confirmed to be ending, even though there is still a lot of potential to continue the story and more plot points to be wrapped up, fans have definitely been pleased with how it is all being wrapped up. The current Barcelona match is possibly the series’ best one so far, and it is quite amazing that Kobayashi is sending off the manga by making the last match the best one. With 19 million copies in circulation, the very popular series will finally be available to fans around the world who wish to officially support the manga and decorate their shelves with the incredible art of the football manga.

When Will Ao Ashi Season 2 Be Released

Another piece of great news that Ao Ashi fans received recently is that season 2 has been confirmed to air in 2026, after more than 2 years. While the studio switch to TMS Entertainment from Production I.G might have some worried, the anime return is still great news that is worthy of being celebrated. 2026 was already a great year for Ao Ashi, but with the confirmation that the English publication will begin release next year, fans are being treated.