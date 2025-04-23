Legendary Sports Anime Ao Ashi Reportedly Confirms Season 2

Right alongside Blue Lock, Ao Ashi is currently the premier football manga series, and the franchise is about to receive its second instalment. While the confirmation of season 2 has not yet been made official, this news is as good as the real thing, and fans can be excited knowing that Yugo Kobayashi’s hit manga will continue to be adapted and return soon amidst the series’ nearing conclusion.

On the cover of Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits, home of Ao Ashi and others, hits such as 20th Century Boys, Orb: On The Movements of the Earth and Uzumaki by Junji Ito, it was reported by Manga Mogura on X that Season 2 of Ao Ashi was in the works. With a colourful illustration of Ashito and his teammates from Esperion FC, the news went viral as fans have been waiting for the sequel for almost 3 years now.

Ao Ashi’s Long-Awaited Sequel Will Be Announced Officially Soon

It has been long overdue, but Season 2 is almost here. While it might seem underwhelming that there is no key visual, release window or promotional video for this announcement, these will hopefully be released when Season 2 is officially confirmed by the series’ website. Fortunately, the series has been revealed to have a big announcement on May 2nd, as was confirmed earlier this month, so the probability that the announcement pertains to Season 2 is very high.

Season 2 could not have come at a better time, as fans have been recently shocked by the announcement that the manga would be ending soon. To be exact, Ao Ashi will end with chapter 410, which will be around June this year if there are no breaks or delays. The news felt very out of place given there were multiple plot points and pay-offs that had not received a climax yet, and the current match felt like an odd place to conclude the series with.

Where Did Ao Ashi Season 1 End On?

Airing from Apr 9, 2022, to Sep 24, 2022, the first season had 2 cours, which were 24 episodes. It covered Chapter 1 until Chapter 118, which was the end of the match between Tokyo Esperion Youth and Musashino. For fans who want to catch up before the manga ends, it is best to begin with chapter 117, as there was quite a bit of dialogue left out from the anime that just made the exciting match’s conclusion more satisfying.

