Blue Lock x Liverpool FC Is the Perfect Collab for Two Sports Legends

It’s impossible to debate that Blue Lock has become one of the biggest sports anime in the world today. Both the original manga and the anime adaptation help to push the soccer franchise to new heights and it has grown to such heights in fact, that the story of Yoichi Isagi is finding ways to have an effect on the real world. Teaming up with Liverpool FC, the professional football club that represents Liverpool, England, Blue Lock’s characters have appeared in the heart of the soccer team that is considered one of the United Kingdom’s biggest to this day.

For those who might not be familiar with recent headlines surrounding Blue Lock, season two was quite the controversial outing. Many anime fans felt that the recent season was one that wasn’t able to live up to season one, though plenty of viewers felt that the season finale was able to turn things around. A third season for Blue Lock has yet to be confirmed but considering the runaway popularity of the series, it seems like a safe bet that the soccer-fueled story will continue.

Kodansha x Liverpool

In November of last year, the real-life crossover “Unleashed The Ultimate Reds” and re-imagined the cast of Blue Lock as a part of the Liverpool Football Club. Prior to this crossover, Blue Lock artist Yusuke Nomura helped design a new jersey for Japan’s soccer team that participated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This crossover helped to show just how big the anime franchise has become and Liverpool teaming up with Kodansha only pushes that idea forward.

The latest part of this expanding crossover can be seen below, as the Liverpool FC has a new mural that brings together their real world players with the anime players of Blue Lock. While there has been no word of Liverpool actually entering the anime world in the future, stranger things have happened in anime crossovers.

Kodansha

Blue Lock Cannot Be Stopped

Here’s how Kodansha explained the new crossover when it was first announced last year in 2024, “In this thrilling collaboration between Blue Lock, Kodansha’s hit manga series, and Liverpool FC, fan-favorite characters—Isagi Yoichi, Kunigami Rensuke, Nagi Seishiro, Chigiri Hyoma, and Bachira Meguru—step onto the pitch in Liverpool FC’s iconic kit. With their fierce determination and unique skills, these players aim to make the strongest Reds even stronger, embodying the relentless spirit and teamwork that define both Blue Lock and Liverpool FC.”

The breakdown continued from Kodansha, “This partnership between Blue Lock and Liverpool FC goes beyond football and manga; it’s a celebration of ambition, teamwork, and the drive to inspire. Join us as Blue Lock turns red in ‘Inspire Impossible Stories’—where passion and storytelling bring us all closer together..”

