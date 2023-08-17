Blue Spring Ride Debuts Trailer for Live-Action Series

When it comes to anime, there are more romance series out there than fans can count. From old-school classics to recent hearts toppers, there is something for everyone. Of course, there are those coming-of-age loves that stand out amongst the rest, and Blue Spring Ride is one of them. And now, we've been given a first look at its live-action TV adaptation!

As you can see below, the trailer for Blue Spring Ride (also known as Ao Haru Ride) has gone live. The drama is set to debut in September in Japan through WOWOW. At the lead, Natsuki Deguchi is bringing Futaba to life while Kaito Sakurai gets into character as Kou Mabuchi. So as you watch this trailer, be sure to check out the couple's on-screen chemistry.

After all, Blue Spring Ride is an incredibly popular romance. The shojo series has been a top seller since it was released, after all. Created in 2011 by Sakisaka, Blue Spring Ride was one of the most-popular manga titles sold in 2014. This spike was thanks in part to the Blue Spring Ride anime released by Production IG. Following a live-action film adaptation, the romance is now coming to life on TV once more, but it will do so in the real world.

If you are not familiar with Ao Haru Ride, you can find the anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The drama tells the story of Futaba, a high school student who grew up feeling uncomfortable with her gorgeous looks. In an attempt to fit in, she tries to make herself plain to fit in, but things change when she reunites with a face from the past. Kou Tanaka enters her high school after moving away in middle school, and their complex chemistry blooms from there.

Want to know more about Blue Spring Ride? Don't sweat it! You can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Futaba Yoshioka thought all boys were loud and obnoxious until she met Kou Tanaka in junior high. But as soon as she realized she really liked him, he had already moved away because of family issues. Now, in high school, Kou has reappeared, but is he still the same boy she fell in love with?"

