Bob’s Burgers Fans Are Going to Be Waiting a While For New Episodes

FOX has revealed their line up of new and returning shows for the Winter 2025 midseason schedule, and unfortunately Bob’s Burgers fans are going to be waiting quite a while before the series makes its comeback. Bob’s Burgers is now in the midst of Season 15 of the series with the final airing taking place last year before the Winter broadcast break. As FOX prepares to return with a new wave of episodes and shows for the midseason schedule of Sunday’s Animation Domination block, and there are some major shake ups to be found. The biggest of which is the lack of Bob’s Burgers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FOX has announced its midseason line up for the Animation Domination block beginning on February 16th, and it includes Family Guy, Grimsburg, The Great North and Krapopolis. While it had initially seemed like the biggest shake up to FOX’s midseason schedule would be Family Guy temporarily taking The Simpsons‘ time slot at the start of the block, it’s now revealed to be that it’s going to be a much longer wait for Bob’s Burgers as it’s not listed for a return within the first few months of the year.

Starting off 2025 in the best way possible 🎉😍



Tune-in to all of your #FOX favorites and stream them next day on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/YkT63y9PZZ — FOX (@FOXTV) January 22, 2025

Bob’s Burgers Won’t Be Back Until After the Winter

As FOX announced, the Animation Domination block will be featuring Family Guy, Grimsburg, The Great North and Krapopolis beginning on February 16th, and The Simpsons will then be making its own return beginning on March 30th. The Simpsons will then go back to leading the block with new episodes of Family Guy, The Great North, and Krapopolis to follow it. But as mentioned, Bob’s Burgers is left off the schedule completely with no current release window or date for Season 15’s return as of the time of this publication.

It means that fans will be waiting until the midseason schedule ends its run, and potentially might not even get to see Bob’s Burgers return in full until much later in the year. As the series is still in the middle of Season 15, there are a few more episodes to air before it can come back for a potential Season 16 (which is currently unconfirmed as of the time of this publication as well). That could mean that a Fall 2025 return for the series would be too long of a wait, and maybe we’ll see forward momentum on these final episodes heading into the Summer.

20th Television Animation

How to Watch Bob’s Burgers

If you wanted to catch up with Bob’s Burgers Season 15 thus far, you can currently find the ten currently available episodes now streaming exclusively with Hulu. It’s also where you can find all previous seasons of the series if you just want to spend this time to watch your old favorites over again instead. But you really should catch up with the latest season if you have missed it as Season 15 has been one of the strongest in recent memory.

Bob’s Burgers seems to only be getting better with age as each new episode offers a fun new look at each of its characters, and the team behind it all has also found a new rhythm to explore. The Bob’s Burgers Movie was a great example of the creativity behind this animated franchise, and the TV series itself has only gotten stronger. That’s a rare feat for an animated series following up a movie project, so you really should catch up to make sure you’re not missing out.