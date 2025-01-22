New Family Guy Episodes Are Finally Releasing Soon

New episodes of Family Guy are finally coming soon as the animated series has finally set a premiere date for Season 23. Family Guy missed out on much of 2024 as FOX had shuffled the series around for the first time in years. Not only was the series taken off of Sunday nights, but it didn’t return in Fall 2024 with the other Animation Domination long running franchises The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. This meant that Family Guy wouldn’t be returning for its next season until some time in the Winter with the start of the midseason Animation Domination schedule on Sunday evenings.

But now the wait will be over soon as Family Guy is now confirmed to be returning for new episodes on Sunday, February 16th on FOX (with the episodes then being available to stream with Hulu the next day). While its time slot has yet to be confirmed (along with the rest of the midseason shake ups planned for FOX’s Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings), thankfully now it means fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Season 23 of the series and Peter will be up to his old shenanigans again before too long. Check out the announcement for Family Guy’s return below.

Family Guy Returns for Season 23 In February

With FOX confirming that Family Guy is returning for new episodes on February 16th, this is likely when fans will get to see the midseason kick off in full. FOX previously teased that their midseason slate for the Animation Domination block this Winter would be led by Family Guy, and also include the returns of shows like Grimsburg, The Great North and Krapopolis. Each of these animated series will be returning for new episodes as well, and will likely go back on break when The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and Bob’s Burgers make their returns (though Universal Basic Guys has yet to announce a follow up season as of this publication).

Family Guy will be kicking off Season 23 of the animated series which was previously teased during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 last year. The season shared a first look at the coming episodes that not only teased a Top Gun Maverick parody would be coming in the new season, but that there are also some shake ups with new characters such as a younger version of Peter’s mortal enemy, the Giant Chicken (who is likely their son), who has a story with Meg.

Where to Watch Family Guy Right Now

If you’re itching for more Family Guy right now, there are plenty of ways to check out its older episodes. Not only is every previous season of the animated series now streaming exclusively with Hulu (along with two exclusive holiday specials that released last year), but it’s also being offered on many different channels. Family Guy reruns are now airing consistently on channels like FXX and Comedy Central, and even kicked off a renewed deal to return to Adult Swim (the block that helped Family Guy to become as successful as it is to this day).

With Family Guy officially returning for new episodes in February, it also means there’s going to be more of the series on the air than ever before. As the animated sitcom is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, it’s going to be a big year to be a fan of Family Guy as it’s clear there’s no signs of the show slowing down anytime soon.