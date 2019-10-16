Boruto Star Reveals the Manga Moment They Want to Act Out Most

Boruto has been slow-going with its anime as of late, but the same cannot be said for its anime. The sequel has strung along a truly impressive story with its manga, and things reached a major climax with its latest chapter. Of course, fans are waiting for the day the anime begins working on the manga, and it seems they are not the only ones. Even the cast of Boruto has through about the transition, and there is one moment in particular which they are looking forward to.

Recently, the voice actors of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations opened up about their most-anticipated manga scenes during an anniversary event. It was there Yuko Sanpei opened up about the stories she’s eager to voice as Boruto, and it turns out she has a scene in mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Boruto To Naruto live event, Sanpei revealed the line she’s most excited to record in studio. The dialogue is pretty short, but the actress believes it sums up Boruto’s ninja way very well. And as for what it is? Well, it happens to be, “I want to be an awesome ninja that’s able to support the Hokage.”

Boruto’s VA Said that she wonders if many lines from the manga will change in the anime. Also she said this iconic line from boruto. She said it was her first time saying it since it’s not animated yet.

you can watch the event here: https://t.co/CSMiVXwQFZ pic.twitter.com/aEEXbPVxC9 — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) October 10, 2019

The line has been referred to before as Boruto’s admiration of Sasuke is well known. The ninja had to reassure Sarada he had no interest in taking over the position just because Naruto is the sitting Kage, and it turns out Sanpei is eager to record the line. The actress did wonder whether many lines from the manga would be change for TV, but this one seems to be a winner for her. In fact, the actress delivered the line before fans for the very first time at the event since it’s never been in the anime, but it is good she got practice. Hopefully, it will not be long before Boruto hits up the manga, and Sanpei will get the chance to do this line for real.

Are you ready for the anime to finally meet up with the manga? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.