New Boruto Promo Teases Deepa's Stand Against Team 7

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation of the "Kara Arc" is about to deliver its next big battle, as Boruto's Team 7 goes up against one of the Kara organization's "Inner" enforcers, Deepa. So far, Deepa has committed some of the most gruesome murders in the entire Boruto anime, and even some of Naruto's most experienced and high-ranking shinobi (Omoi) has been defeated in battle by Deepa. That's all to say: Team 7 (Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and their handler, Konohamaru) are about to be in for one of their most challenging battles yet! Check out the preview of Boruto episode below!

NEXT WEEK ABOUT TO BE LIT!!!! LET'S GOOOOOOO#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/Rf2j3Ay7vh — Jackson ジャクソン (@Boruto4life) September 13, 2020

The "Kara Actuation Arc" has been all about the arms race for the cells of the First Hokage Hashirama Senju, which are also known as the Hashirama Cells. The stolen cells leaked onto the black market in the Land of Silence, before making their way to the Land of Haze, thanks to assassin brothers Asaka and Hiruga. Boruto and Team 7 gave pursuit after the Land of Haze assassins killed Sakuya and took the Hashirama Cell, resulting in Boruto and Co. facing Hirua. Like always, Boruto was make an ally out of the most unlikely person, and helped save Hiruga from his own suicidal technique. But just as everyone settled their beef, Omoi appeared to warn that Deepa was pursuing Asaka to the Land of Haze.

Judging from the preview, the animation for Deepa's battle with Team 7 (and allies) will be another visual highlight episode of Boruto that fans should definitely check in for. The anime is rolling at a good clip again after coronavirus pandemic delays earlier in the year, giving us some much-needed anime content. Naruto fans also seem to be enjoying the fact that Boruto is now into the manga's Kara arc, which has proven to be the most pivotal and game-changing chapter of the entire Naruto saga, thusfar.

What do you think of this latest arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?