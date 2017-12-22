‘Boruto’ Just Reintroduced Asuma’s Daughter

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has had plenty of fan service for fans who have been attached to the series from the beginning, and the latest episode will surely hit an emotional vein.

As Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki form an official ninja team, an argument between them leads to them wanting to dissolve their team and eventually leads to a fight with Asuma Sarutobi’s daughter, Mirai.

Because Boruto and Sarada don’t get along, they protested the fact that they were teamed with one another. The two then choose to directly appeal to the Hokage for reassignment, and that leads them to clash with the Seventh’s bodyguard Mirai.

Mirai Sarutobi is a Chuunin level ninja who shares visual similarities with both Kurenai and Asuma. She’s got Kurenai’s eyes and facial features, while her major weapon of choice are Asuma’s chakra blades. She managed to keep Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki at bay for awhile, until the three got the better of her thanks to a tip from their overseer, Konohamaru.

But although Team 3, which ended up using their direct appeal to the Hokage to change their name to Team 7, got the better of Mirai, the fact she’s seen as such a strong shinobi will surely be great to hear for series fans.

On December 27, the anime will also adapt one of the last Naruto stories Kishimoto wrote himself, Naruto Gaiden: The Road Illuminated by the Full Moon. This story was published in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 and focuses on Mitsuki’s origins.

If you are familiar with Naruto, then you may already know about Mitsuki’s background. The one-shot introduces Mitsuki as the child awakes under Orochimaru’s care. Having lost his memories, the synthetically created ninja is tasked with finding a man named Log as he stole Mitsuki’s memories.

The story winds up pitting Mitsuki up against a tough decision as he must decide to either follow Log, Orochimaru, or forge his own destiny. In the end, Mitsuki chooses the latter and escapes to the Leaf Village. However, the boy left not knowing his ultimate decision was what Orochimaru had actually been hoping for.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.