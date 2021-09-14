Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Naruto’s Cross-Universe Fight





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime is moving at lightning speed to catch up with the current events of the manga, as one of the biggest battles of the Shonen franchise is set to arrive with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto staring down the full power of the leader of the Kara Organization in Isshiki, the true power behind Jigen. With the fight between Kashin Koji and Jigen resulting in the head of the nefarious collective being forced to burn through his Karma and give his body over to the all-powerful Otsutsuki member, a big cross universe battle is about to begin.

When Naruto and Sasuke fought against Jigen before, it did not end well for two of the strongest members of the Hidden Leaf Village, as the head of Kara was able to cause Uchiha to retreat and capture the Seventh Hokage in a prison unlike anything fans of the series have seen before. Now that Jigen has the full power of Isshiki at his command, the intro of the series has given us a few hints as to where this battle will be heading, especially when it comes to a unique silhouette that shows off a terrifying new transformation that Naruto is set to unleash. With the trio of Konoha ninjas facing down Jigen, expect some major surprises as well as some potential back-up to be sent their way.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the final moments of the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime episode, seeing the trio of Konoha ninjas staring down Isshiki, with the fate of the ninja world in the balance shortly after the Kara Organization Civil War which saw Jigen defeating Kashin Koji:

In the pages of the manga, without going into spoiler territory, creator Masashi Kishimoto has returned to the series in a writer’s role, drastically changing the line-up of the Kara Organization following this upcoming battle. The Hidden Leaf Village will also see some major changes and anime fans should prepare for one of the most emotional scenes of the Shonen franchise to date.

Who do you think will come out the victor in this battle between Konoha and Kara? Will everyone make it out of this battle alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.