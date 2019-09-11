Boruto Promo Teases Shukaku’s Big Otsutsuki Fight

The saga of the celestial ninja looking to steal the chakra from the world of Naruto continues, as Urashiki’s rampage leads him in front of the combined force of Boruto and Shinki once again. Previously, the trio of Boruto, Shikadai, and Temari managed to bring down the evil antagonist’s fully autonomous puppet, perhaps proving itself to be the most powerful puppet that has appeared yet in the Naruto franchise. With the puppetry shenanigans out of the way, the camera follows the member of the Otsutsuki as the focus of the story follows him once again.

A short description of the 124th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, titled “Decision Time” reads as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Boruto and Shinki confront Urashiki on their way to the hidden leaf village. Boruto comes up with a strategy and they manage to escape.”

The battle with Urashiki has been a long one, wherein the denizens of both the Hidden Leaf Village and the Sand Village have slammed against the wall that is the Otsutsuki clan. The clan, which travels from reality to reality in order to steal additional chakra to prolong their lives and boost their power across the board, has been a thorn in the side of Boruto and his friends for several episodes now but has also given fans an opportunity to see some of their favorite ninja cut loose.

Shinki for example has managed to display some amazing mastery of his “iron sand”, along with further building his relationship with Shukaku, the one tailed demon that previously possessed Gaara time and time again. As Gaara mellowed out over the years, so to did Shukaku but much like his former wielder, the beast can still show its fangs whenever necessary.

What do you think of the current arc running through the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series? How do you foresee it wrapping up? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.