Boruto Places Naruto in New Danger

Chapter 41 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues the action and thrills of the Kara Story arc. Naruto and Sasuke have both been taken down by Kara’s mysterious leader Jigen, who also happens to be Kaguya Otsutsuki’s partner, Isshiki. Boruto and his Team 7 comrades Sarada and Mitsuki joined Kara’s would-be vessel Kawaki into another dimension, where Jigen has imprisoned Naruto in a seal container. However, the all-new Team 7 finds one of Kara’s fiercest enforcers, Boro, guarding Naruto’s prison in the other dimension. Now, Naruto has gone from being simply imprisoned to facing a much grimmer fate at Boro’s hands!

Warning: Spoilers for Boruto Chapter 41 Follow!

As it turns out, Boro is a foe who is able to unlease deadly new attacks that combine classic jutsu and modern scientific ninja tools. Team 7 appoints Sarada as official leader, and between her and Mitsuki, they are able to strategize well enough to figure out the source of Boro’s Black Mist jutsu power, and stop it. Team 7 puts up one of their most impressive fights yet in order to bring Boro down once his mist is thwarted, but it’s just not enough to stop the Kara enforcer’s uncanny might. Instead, the attack only forces Boro into pursuing a much more extreme strategy: in order to break the bond of focus and harmony between Team 7, Boro decides to target Naruto’s prison.

As Boruto chapter 41 ends, it seems that Boro’s plan works like a charm: having bonded so closely with Naruto while being his ward, Kawaki has a major emotional reaction to seeing Naruto placed in danger, and speeds off in pursuit of Boro. It wouldn’t be surprising if Boruto chapter 42 opens with the surprise that Boro is bluffing – and that the real danger is the Kara enforcer now getting his hands on Kawaki again!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.