Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Finally Dishes Himawari-Centric Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially ended the series’ longest arc to date in the previous episode, and now it’s adapting the Naruto Shinden light novel series and providing a much needed relaxation period for fans and all the characters involved.

This is especially good news for Himawari, who once again becomes the focus of an episode as she and her father Naruto spend time together during the Parent and Child Day holiday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naruto begins a new holiday in the Hidden Leaf Village, Parent and Child Day, which is a way for everyone in the village to decompress. Despite being a busy Hokage, he is able to make it home but he’s exhausted. It’s here that he finds Boruto and Himawari, and after waking a sleeping Himawari (who fell asleep in the doorway waiting for her father) the two begin spending the day with one another.

Naruto originally wanted to nap for a bit before going out, but after Himawari almost selflessly let her dad do this despite really wanting a limited edition Kurama toy Naruto realizes that he wants to make her happy and the two go out shopping in search of it. When he buys a Shukaku toy instead, Himawari is a little bummed and so they head out to other shops in search of the Kurama toy.

They come across Ino’s flower shop, and she gives Himawari two large sunflowers (which she places in Naruto’s collar to hold them while they travel). Later they come across Tenten’s Ninja Tool shop, and Naruto buys Himawari a pink Sharingan necklace. When Naruto gets some help from Kiba in acquiring a Kurama toy, it’s soon stolen by a renegade ninja. It turns out he wanted to make up for the lack of time he spends with his son with the Kurama toy, and Himawari decides to give it up to his little boy.

It’s here Himawari reveals that she’s happy just to have spent time with her father, which is incredibly rare in this series. It’s a heartwarming moment that reveals more about Himawari’s values, and that’s pretty good for the series to update fans on as the series continues. She’s been going through the same kind of abandonment issues as Boruto, but her brother’s gotten more focus. Hopefully that won’t continue to be the case as the series continues.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.