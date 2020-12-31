Boruto Anime Debuts First Look at Kashin Koji

✖

Boruto is moving into the new year with confidence, and it has every reason to do so. The anime is about to adapt the manga in earnest at long last, and fans have gotten a first-look at Kawaki amongst others already. And thanks to a new promo, fans can meet Kashin Koji for the first time on screen!

Recently, a slew of new TV synopses went live in Japan ahead of the new year. It was there fans learned more about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and its next steps. The vessel arc has just started, and Kashin will debut soon if this new promo has anything to say.

More clearer look at the character Visuals of Kashin Koji and Akita. Massive thanks to the lovely @rocha_luana for helping me translate the text for KK and Akita. pic.twitter.com/jUUkwPNwHi — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 31, 2020

As you can see above, the new promo shows off Kashin in all of his masked glory. The white-haired ninja has his locks half up with the rest brushing his shoulders. As you can see, the character has black marks around his eyes, but the rest of his face is obscured by a pointed mask.

When combined with his trim facial hair, anime-only fans may notice a certain resemblance between Kashin and another hero. After all, it is hard to deny how similar this man looks to Jiraiya. The topic was discussed at great length when Kashin appeared in the manga, so fans can start their own theories once he appears in the anime.

After all, the vessel arc seems like it has big plans, and it will bring in enough newcomers to push it forward. The arrival of Kashin is just one of several major moments coming in the series. So if you haven't been watching Boruto to date, well - we suggest you get ready to binge it in 2021.

What do you make of this first look? Does Kashin's design suit him or...?