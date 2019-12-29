Boruto Writer Teases Major Anime Introduction

Boruto Uzumaki is real busy these days, and he has his show to thank for his schedule. Since its debut, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just finished one of its most packed arcs to date, and it seems some big events are coming for the anime in 2020. According to a new report, the writer behind Boruto is real excited for the anime, and it is all thanks to some introductions.

Taking to Twitter, a fan-page Spiralling Sphere shared the tidbit with fans. The page shared a translated fact from Jump Festa which came straight from Mikio Ikemoto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During Jump Festa, the writer of the Boruto manga appeared before fans. It was there he asked fans to stay tuned to the anime “because Kawaki and Kara will also enter action in the anime.”

Of course, fans admit they are excited about this reveal. Not long ago, it was announced that Boruto would adapt its first manga arc in the anime. The Mujina Bandits arc will begin in early 2020 and adapt one of the manga’s first stories. It has taken over 100 episodes to get to this point, but it seems Boruto is ready to tackle the canon at last.

Kara will be a named that is unfamiliar to anime-only fans right now, but Kawaki is no stranger. The boy has only appeared once in the premiere where he attempted to destroy the Hidden Leaf during a flash forward. Now, it seems audiences will get to meet Kawaki as he is now in the anime, and manga readers know his introduction will be one for the books.

Are you excited to see this introduction? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.