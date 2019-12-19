Boruto Anime Presents First Manga Arc with Surfaced Poster

It seems like Boruto is ready to enter the new year in serious style. Over the last month or so, the Naruto fandom has asked some tough questions about the sequel. Boruto has had ups and downs during its 100+ episode run, but no one understood why the show kept away from the manga. Now, a new poster has surfaced online, and it shows fans how Boruto will make amends with fans next year.

After all, it seems the sequel is primed to put out its first manga arc. Social media is buzzing right about now after an alleged poster of Boruto‘s new arc went live with a Mujina Bandit twist.

For those who are not familiar with the Boruto manga, the story has been successful with fans. One of its first hits came with the Mujina Bandit arc as Team 7 came face-to-face with a horrifying villain. The baddie ranked up there with Zabuza, and the anime seems poised to tackle the story ASAP.

So according to the scan it seems like they will be making changes. The scan mentions that Boruto Sarada and Mitsuki will infiltrate Hozuki Castle(prison) , in the manga they never went there. SO this arc is gonna be longer in the anime with new additions! can’t wait!! pic.twitter.com/rpuQbaqMff — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) December 19, 2019

The poster, which can be seen below, shows Team 7 standing in formation with each other. Boruto is in the front, and he looks both scared and angry in this shot. When you look at the background, you can see why the boy is so scared. A figure is looming over the team with their hands reaching out to snag the group, and his face looks gnarly enough to scare even Kakashi.

Manga readers will recognize this figure in the background very easily. He is none other than Shojoji, the leader of the Mujina Bandits. The group is made up of ex-ninja, but its boss is the one fans should worry about. He’s got a nasty reputation with the Hidden Leaf, so Boruto will have to work real hard if he wants to beat Shojoji.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.