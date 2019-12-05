Latest Boruto Stills Preview Naruto’s New Joint Jutsu

Boruto Uzumaki is the kind of ninja who never gives up. His tenacity is something which his friends admire, but he is not the first ninja to have such a trait. In fact, no one in the Hidden Leaf can beat out Naruto when it comes to persistence, and that is why the latter is about to show off a brand-new joint jutsu of his.

If you have been keeping up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you will know Naruto has been busy. The anime sent two of its heroes back in time for its on-going arc, so Boruto and Sasuke are on babysitting duty. They have been tasked with protecting Naruto from Urashiki after the Otsutsuki traveled back in time to kill the hero, but Naruto has no plans to go down so easily.

Earlier today, a slew of new stills went live for the next episode of Boruto, and it was there fans got a loot at a new joint jutsu. The attack has been in the works as Jiraiya prompted Naruto and Boruto to work on it. So far, the duo have yet to nail the attack, but it seems the technique will come together in episode 135.

— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 5, 2019

As you can see above, one of the stills released for the episode shows Naruto holding a multicolored Rasengan in his palm. Boruto appears to be lending chakra to the jutsu from below. Unless something goes haywire, it seems the joint jutsu will work out just fine, giving fans the chance to see what the father-son pair can do when they combine their juvenile energy.

After all, Naruto and Boruto have fought side by side before. Momoshiki felt the Uzumaki’s wrath when they landed a joint Rasengan on the villain, so fans are expecting Urashiki to buckle in much the same way.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.