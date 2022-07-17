Boruto Cosplay Taps Into Naruto's Baryon Mode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought all kinds of new forms, powers, and looks to the franchise throughout its run so far, and now one awesome cosplay has tapped into Naruto Uzumaki's newest and coolest form yet, Baryon Mode! With the sequel series taking place after the events of Masashi Kishimoto's original anime and manga franchise, fans were able to see how much had changed in the years since the end of Naruto's series. Naruto himself had grown to become not only the Hokage, but one of the strongest fighters in the Hidden Leaf Village overall. But he was also far from done showing off.

One of the most intense fights in Boruto thus far had been against Isshiki Otsutsuki when he had invaded the Hidden Leaf Village, and Naruto and Kurama were forced to use the transformation that they had been keeping hidden. It gave him a huge boost in power at the cost of chakra and his own life force, and thus it was ultimately the kind of final gambit that paid off but also led to one of the biggest losses of the series to date. At the same time, it's also a super cool form to see in action and now artist @katsu.u on Instagram has tapped into this coolness with some slick cosplay for Naruto's Baryon Mode! Check it out below:

Baryon Mode held the distinct honor of being a new Naruto form debuted exclusively during the events of the sequel series, and it indeed gave Naruto the power he needed to stand up to an Otsutsuki. It's this gamble that ultimately allows Naruto and the others to defeat Isshiki once and for all, but with Kurama's sacrifice following the use of the form, Naruto is also now more vulnerable than he ever has been in the franchise to date. It's made for quite the uncertain future for the Hokage, and one Boruto really needs to take up the mantle for moving forward.

While the anime is still making its way through original content, the manga release of the series has been working its way through a new arc following the events of the fight with Isshiki. Recent events from the series has teased that a new arc will be kicking off soon enough, but it all remains to be seen how it works out for Naruto, Boruto and all of the other shinobi from here on out. How did you like seeing Naruto's Baryon Mode in action in the manga and anime? What's been your favorite Naruto form from over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Naruto in the comments!