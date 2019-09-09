New Boruto Episode Crowns New Best Mom and Fans Want Hinata to Step Up

Years ago, fans of Naruto never thought they’d get to see their favorite ninja grow old and start families of their own. Even Naruto Uzumaki managed to settle down with some kids, but it seems a new debate is brewing with fans. After all, there can only be one Mom of the Year amongst the Konoha 11, and it seems Temari is ready to steal that honor from her Leaf Village comrades.

For those unaware, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new episode this week. The episode sees Temari come into the picture with her son Shikadai in tow. The pair were trying to track down Kankuro after they learned he was fighting Urashiki Otsutsuki, and things got a bit bonkers when their fight started.

As you can see below, fans have been quick to point out one clip from the new episode to highlight Temari’s parenting skills. Shikadai finds himself out of his depth against one of Urashiki’s puppets, but Temari knows what is up. She manages to interfere to take the hit meant for Shikadai, leaving the boy and Boruto to panic.

Temari one of the best moms. Speaking of which, Hinata needs to step up her game. What has she done in 123 eps? Nothing. Sakura fought shin and protected Sarada and Now temari fought the puppet and protected Shikadai. And ino in the manga is helping Naruto sense the enemy. pic.twitter.com/7A2YEnzUqY — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) September 8, 2019

Of course, this self-sacrificial move makes sense. There is no way Temari was about to let her son take a blow, and she is the type to stand between the two. Now, fans are down to gift Temari with the Mom of the Year award, but fans are curious when Hinata will step up. So far, the Hyuuga has yet to show her protective side with either Boruto or Himawari though Naruto is a different case. With Sakura having already done so for Sarada, fans are wondering when Hinata is going to step up and show the fandom what sort of training she’s kept up with since settling down.

