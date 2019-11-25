Boruto Teases the Debut of a Brand New Villain

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was only confirmed to last for a few episodes, so while it’s been a huge hit with fans, each new episode has meant we’re one step closer to the end of the special arc celebrating the Naruto franchise’s 20th Anniversary. But while this will mark the end of this super popular arc, this does mean that Naruto will be setting up its next big adventure over the next few episodes…and this new adventure just might include a brand new villain not seen in the manga release of the series either.

As spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter, the latest issue of Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine includes a promo that teases a brand new enemy will make their debut, “A mysterious strong enemy appears! Who could it be!?

New Character Introduction! It seem like we will a new villain appear in this arc, remember that the arc ends on episode #135. Translation: “a mysterious strong enemy appears! who could it be!? (What is the identity!?) “obtain this treasured information!” pic.twitter.com/OBt0YbZZ5R — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 22, 2019

The silhouette for this new enemy doesn’t exactly match up with any of the villains introduced in the manga series, so it seems that like Urashiki Otsutsuki, this will be a villain completely original to the anime series. While fans have grown a bit tired with the anime’s original arcs, this time travel arc proved that they don’t always have to be seen as filler as long as there are interesting elements or characters introduced to the fold.

But who could this new enemy be? This could either be a new member of the Otsutsuki Clan exclusive to the anime series, or it could even be just a new look for Urashiki. Anything’s possible at this point, but considering that Urashiki has been gathering chakra for a very specific reason not yet fully revealed, the next arc of the series may be picking up that plot for the next arc. This new enemy must be involved with Urashiki’s plan in some way.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.