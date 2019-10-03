Naruto Learns About Jigen’s Dark Interest in Boruto

Naruto is in quite the pickle right now. Attempting to tag team with Sasuke Uchiha against the giant threat that is Jigen, the leader of the villainous Kara collective as well as a vessel for the Otsutsuki, it seems that the two ninja powerhouses weren’t enough to bring down this threat. Despite Naruto releasing all of the power of the nine tailed fox sealed inside of himself and Sasuke using a combination of his strongest attacks such as the Susanoo, Rinnegan, and Ameratsu, the two Konoha leaders simply didn’t manage to pull out a victory. Ultimately while the pair lost, they did manage to learn Jigen’s true motivations for Boruto himself.

Following Jigen bringing down both Naruto and Sasuke, the villainous vessel decided to seal away the current Hokage, while also attempting to kill Sasuke due to his space time warping abilities. While the last remaining member of the Uchiha clan manages to escape, Naruto is unfortunately made a captive to Jigen’s whims. Jigen explains that he is ultimately after Boruto due to his status as an Otsutsuki vessel himself as the son of the hokage had received the Kama.

The Kama itself is a tattoo, somewhat similar to the curse mark that Sasuke received from Orochimaru when the stoic ninja was going to be the antagonist’s prospective vessel. It’s clear by the end of this recent chapter that Jigen is not living up to the expectations of the Otsutsuki as a vessel himself, clearly leading to Boruto attempting to take his place at some point in the future.

As Naruto goes missing thanks to Jigen’s sealing jutsu, Konoha is now left with the difficult choice of whether or not there should be a new Hokage to take his place. Fans are left wondering who they may choose to take Uzumaki’s place as leader, with many believing that Sasuke will be taking the role. Still, it’s an exciting time to be into Boruto, with the manga giving us a tense cliffhanger and the anime ready to introduce a time travel story that unites the generations of Naruto and Boruto respectively.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.