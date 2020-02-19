Boruto Shares Closer Look at First Funko Pops

Funko Pops have managed to sell quite a few figures by diving into the rosters of numerous popular anime series. With the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and My Hero Academia being some of the top selling franchises for the model makers, the story of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha is right up there with its anime brethren in terms of overall sales. While Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden have both sold countless numbers of Funkos in the past, the latest series of the popular ninja franchise is getting figures of its own as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations enters the fray!

The first two Funko Pops from the sequel series will be Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha, the newest members of Konoha’s Team 7 who also happen to be the son of Naruto and the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura respectively. While the anime currently has over one hundred episodes to its name, the manga is looking to catch up with only a few dozen having been released so far. All the same, there are plenty of new characters for Funko Pops to be made of that we’re sure to see some of these favorites added to the figure line’s roster!

Twitter User DisFunko shared the first look at the Funko Pops for Boruto Uzumaki and Sarada Uchiha, bringing to life two of the members of Team 7 that have already had a number of different life or death adventures that have been a part of their career:

Closer look at Boruto and Sarada! pic.twitter.com/WftQoi3mYV — DisFunko (@DisFunko) February 17, 2020

In the anime, Boruto and company are currently attempting to foil the plans of the Mujina Bandits, a group of rogue ninja that are looking to pull off a robbery within the city limits of Konoha!

What do you think of these newest Funko Pops for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? What Boruto character would you like to see get a Funko of their own?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.