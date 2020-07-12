Boruto Composer Gives Update on Kara Arc

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is just days away from dropping a new arc, and fans have never been more ready for the gift. This weekend saw the anime share another filler episode ahead of the Kara arc's premiere. Now, fans have gotten an update on the saga, and it turns out composer Yasuharu Takanashi has been working hard on a new OST track.

Recently, the composer hit up Twitter to share a message about Boruto's upcoming arc. It was there Takanashi said he's confident the theme song for Kara will suit fans, so fans are eager to give the opening a listen.

"I want to make a song that impresses me as much as the Akatsuki theme," the composer said before adding. "I will continue to make music for everyone to enjoy!"

Of course, fans were quick to share comments hyping Takanashi, so the composer has no shortage of fans. Naruto had some of the most memorable OST and openings. One of those pieces was played whenever the Akatsuki appeared, and the foreboding track was appropriate for the group of rogue ninjas. Now, it seems Kara will get their own calling card thanks to this new track, and fans are curious about how it will sound.

As for the Kara arc itself, it will get underway shortly on Boruto. A synopsis was released for its premiere episode last week, and it confirmed Sai and Sasuke will kick off the arc. The pair will travel to Amegakure after hearing whispers about the group Kara. But when they get there, all the pair finds is a mysterious guide who needs their help with something.

How hyped are you for this new opening theme? What must Boruto do to nail this upcoming arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

