Naruto Shares Adorable Boruto Coronavirus PSA Artwork

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations may currently be in the middle of a hiatus, but the series is still sharing new art with fans as a way to spend time at home with a special COVID-19 prevention PSA. Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, various people around the world have been staying home to better combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease with social distancing and proper quarantine practices. This included the staff behind the anime, of course, but now they are better helping fans get comfortable at home!

As shared through Studio Pierrot's official Twitter account, this special Boruto: Naruto Next Generations artwork depicts just how the Uzumaki and Uchiha families are spending their time at home during this extended period. The most adorable is by far a peek into the home life of Uchiha and the others, and Sarada's surprise will definitely be shared by fans. Check them out:

We don't get a lot of official Uchiha family moments in the anime or manga, so seeing this extra cute moment between the trio shows a different side to these fan favorites. Sasuke and Sakura rarely spend time on screen together, and it's an even rarer case to see any kind of affection between the two as a couple. This is an issue throughout the entire franchise as a whole, but comes off a bit worse when it comes to this pairing.

Because of Sasuke's detached attitude throughout the original series, it's like he has to do double the work the other characters do in order to prove it. There are signs of the romance between the two, but at least sketches like these show us just a little more. But what do you think?

How do you feel about how Sarada's relationship with her parents has been shown on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far? How does it compare to the scenes we've seen of the Uzumaki family? Are you all caught up to date with the anime and waiting for it to return from hiatus too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.