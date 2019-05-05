Boruto Upgrades Major Akatsuki Technique

One of the most intriguing aspects of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how the world of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto has evolved ever since the end of the original series. Not only has this meant seeing how some of the fan favorite characters have grown into adults, but this has also led to seeing how the technology of the world has advanced since that first series. Some of the biggest plots so far have focused on this adaptive technology, and the new villainous faction Kara is a good example of it.

Acting as the newest generation’s iteration of Akatsuki, it seems that Kara has upgraded a major technique thanks to this technology as Delta has seemed to have mastered having a completely replaceable body as teased by the puppet master Sasori back then.

In the original series, Sasori of Akatsuki is a fierce foe as he’s replaced much of his organic body with puppetry technology. He was able to transfer to a new puppet at a moment’s notice, but he had a glaring weakness in the organic core he needed to retain to live. But the completely technologically implanted Delta had none of those weaknesses, and in fact, ups this technique up a notch in the latest chapter.

In Chapter 34 of the series, the drone fans had seen tailing Delta flies back to Kara’s hideout. Once it inserts itself in a device powering two other Delta bodies, one of the Delta arises. She retains her memories across bodies, and it’s implied that it was not a big deal for her to blow herself up and be revived in this new body.

As her body was completely destroyed with a self-destruct, she didn’t need to keep an organic part of her body alive in order to get a replacement body. This eliminates Sasori’s weakness in trying to replace his own body, and is a good example of how these newest villains are that much stronger thanks to how the world has advanced in the years since Akatsuki was a threat.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

