Boruto Shares New Ending Theme

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is gearing up for a brand new anime arc in which it will be adapting elements from the Mujina Bandits arc from the original manga, and while the official start of this new arc is a few more episodes away, the series debuted a new ending theme sequence that will mark most of the episodes of this new arc. While the opening theme remains the same (albeit with a few hilarious alterations reflecting recent episodes), the new ending theme is starkly different from what has come before.

The newest ending theme serves as the 12th in the anime overall. Titled “Fireworks,” it is performed by FlowBack and features some pretty interesting imagery of Boruto using techniques that he has yet to use in either the anime or the manga. You can check it out in the video above.

Boruto‘s twelfth ending theme debuted with Episode 139 of the series. While this episode does not kick off a new arc in particular, it does take another step in establishing more of the world around Boruto and Team 7. In fact, it even brought back a familiar face from Naruto’s past with the return of Ibiki as the intense leader of the Torture and Interrogation division leads a fresh new team of ninja.

With the titles of the next batch of episodes teasing the official start of the Mujina Bandits arc in just a couple of weeks, there are even more changes coming to the anime. This ending theme sequence will be sticking around for a while, but there will be a new opening sequence along with plenty of new characters and situations. The time travel arc was a pretty popular one among fans, so its follow up is going to need to knock it out of the park!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.