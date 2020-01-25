New Boruto Episode Stills Tease Team Seven’s Prison Time

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will finally be returning to the manga for more material for the anime series. The next arc will be taking on the events of the Mujina Bandits arc from the manga iteration of the series, but things will be slightly different than they were in that story. Because the original arc is one of the shortest in the series thus far, the anime is adding some new supplemental material. This includes changing how it all kicks off with the introduction of a brand new setting, Hozuki Castle, a prison for crime committing shinobi.

Part of Team 7’s newest mission involves this prison, meaning Boruto and Kawaki will have to sneak their way in to protect someone who is now the target of an assassination by the mysterious Mujin Bandits gang. So while the manga’s version of the events kicked off pretty quickly with an action scene and bank robbery, it seems like the anime is going to take its time to develop the identity of this mysterious group.

The first batch of spoiler-filled images for Episode 141 of the series tease the start of the Mujina Bandits arc, and fans can see Boruto and Mitsuki sneaking their way into the prison before meeting one of the prisoners. Meanwhile, Sarada’s doing some investigating of her own on the outside with a brand new (and adorable) disguise.

#BORUTO EP 141 SPOILER IMAGES❗️FIRST EP OF THE MUJINA BANDITS ARC. – SARADA IN A JOURNALIST OUTFIT🔥😍https://t.co/cB4N5Cgkms pic.twitter.com/eVna10saqD — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) January 23, 2020

Episode 141 of the series is titled, “The Shinobi Prison: Hozuki Castle” and the synopsis for the episode teases as such, “The mission starts! They’re to escort Kokuri to a prison full of criminals! Managed by the Village Hidden in the Grass exclusively for shinobi — Hozuki Castle. Boruto and Mitsuki infiltrated Hozuki Castle as prisoners to help protect Kokuri from being assassinated by the Mujina [Gang]. Team Seven’s guard mission at the inescapable prison begins!”

