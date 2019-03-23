‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Konohamaru’s Most Intense Battle Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is gearing up for its next arc focusing on the returning Naruto favorite Jugo, and there’s a strange mystery involving a village infected with curse seals. But this has meant Jugo is losing control of his own Curse Seal transformation and is rampaging and attacking blindly. Boruto and the others will come face to face with that rage in the next episode.

The preview for the next episode teases Konohamaru’s most intense battle in the series yet as he takes on the raging Jugo, and uses some pretty unique moves. You can check out the preview in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 99 is titled “Jugo and the Curse Mark” and it teases that Jugo’s new form is bringing out his most violent impulses. This means Boruto and the others have to stop him before he attacks the village, and teases a fierce battle. There’s one moment where the transformed Jugo jumps in for a fierce punch, but Konohamaru jumps in a deflects it before it lands.

Saving Boruto and Sarada, Konohamaru blocks Jugo’s punch with a familiar weapon reminiscent of Asuma’s Chakra Blades, and he follows it up with a pretty flashy maneuver in which he stabs the side of Jugo’s face and kicks it further in. Konohamaru leading Boruto in the new Team 7 was one of the more compelling reveals of this sequel series for fans of the original Naruto, and fans have been waiting to see what kind of skills Konohamaru has developed in the time between the two series.

There have not been as many opportunities for Konohamaru to get involved (even negating his presence for the last few arcs), so hopefully this battle with Jugo will be a show worthy of this fan favorite. That’s all fans could hope for.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!