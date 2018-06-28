‘Boruto’ Reveals Naruto’s Troubled Fate

Naruto Uzumaki is familiar with trouble. In fact, it is hard to think of any other ninja who attacks as much danger as Naruto, and that hasn’t changed one bit in Boruto. After all, the anime just revealed the mess the hero has put himself in, and it isn’t pretty.

For those who have seen the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, you know there’s good and bad news about the Uzumaki. For one, Naruto is very much alive after his harrowing sacrifice in the anime’s last episode. However, the attack left the Seventh Hokage open for a proper kidnapping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, the Otsutsuki Clan did something the Akatsuki were not able to. They managed to take Naruto Uzumaki hostage.

The new episode of Boruto picks up with its titular hero coming to terms with his father’s disappearance, and its preview briefly checks in on Naruto. The older man is seen chained to some sort of tree-like statue with Momoshiki there before him. The crazed Otsutsuki ninja seems to be draining the Nine-Tails’ chakra from Naruto, but the hero hasn’t lost his spirit.

“You see, we ninja don’t like to make things easy, ya know,” Naruto can be heard telling Momoshiki.

Yeah, we get it, Naruto. You’re still a badass, and it feels good to see you trolling your captors as you wait for Sasuke and your fellow Kage to come break you lose. Talk about a trust trust, huh?

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you surprised Naruto has found himself in another hot spot? Will he ever learn to avoid these kinds of situations? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!