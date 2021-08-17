Boruto Surprises With Kakashi vs. Kashin Koji Clash

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surprised with a clash between Kakashi Hatake and Kashin Koji with the newest episode of the series! The anime is currently making its way through the Otsustsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga, and while the latest string of episodes have featured stories unique to the anime, they have also resulted in some brand new takes on the original Kawaki saga that fans did not expect. The newest episode takes this one step further as the mysterious Kashin Koji goes on a secret mission to steal some data from the Hidden Leaf Village.

Fans have gotten some curious teases about Kashin Koji as he's been sneaking throughout the Hidden Leaf Village in the episodes thus far, and this newest mission makes those mysterious all the more tantalizing as he comes face to face with Kakashi. Kakashi notes just how dangerous and intelligent the Kara member is just at first glance alone, and their clash here also demonstrates just how tough of an opponent Koji is going to be. You can check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

Episode 211 of the series revealed that Koji has been sneaking around the village in search of some old data. Throughout the episode he was successful at throwing the village off of his trail until Kakashi began to investigate as well and was able to corner him shortly after Koji was successful in acquiring whatever date he was after. Although the fight between the two was short, it was eye-opening in terms of Koji's skills overall.

Not only did it reveal that Koji can easily keep up with a fighter like Kakashi and avoid his quick lightning jutsu attacks, it also revealed that Koji has some familiar techniques on top of the Rasengan and toad summoning jutsu he had already displayed in previous episodes like a Shadow Clone ability and Toad Smoke jutsu that quickly allowed him to escape from Kakashi without much problem.

All of these little hints are leading to something big for the future of the anime, and it's clear that Kashin Koji has some big goals of his own.