Boruto Releases Teaser for Chapter 48

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently following a life or death battle in its manga, focusing on a civil war taking place within the nefarious Kara Organization as Konoha watches on, attempting to figure out what the next best steps are and the franchise has released a new preview for the next chapter! With the anime having returned recently following its delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the television series is getting ready to introduce the Kara conglomerate proper as the show moves closer to the events that have already taken place in the source material!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with the events of the manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory!

The last chapter of Boruto focused on the fight between the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen, facing off against the turn coat in Kashin Koji, whose origin was revealed in the final pages of the previous manga installment. Kashin, as fans know, was revealed to be a clone of the mentor of Naruto, Jiraiya, explaining why he was able to use so many abilities that were used exclusively by the likes of Jiraiya and Naruto. Though it seems as though Kashin might not survive his encounter with the head of Kara at this point, we're sure he'll give him a final battle to remember.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared scans from recent pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, giving fans an idea of where the battle is heading and questioning whether or not Kashin will be able to stop the resurgence of Isshiki through Jigen when all is said and done:

Boruto Chapter 48 Advert Pg from WSJ Joint Issue 33•34. Here is a brief translation of the information gathered from the scan. Chap48 Release Date: 20/07/2020

Scan credit: @Asashi101 pic.twitter.com/SmXdocXVJH — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) July 16, 2020

With the origins of the energy known as Karma being revealed in the latest chapters, the conclusion of the fight will give way to the question of whether or not Boruto and Kawaki will be able to ultimately escape both its grasp and the grasp of the Otsutsuki Clan.

Are you excited for the next installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.