Boruto Teases a Major Kara Weakness

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has just wrapped up Team 7’s intense battle with Boro, a larger than like member of the Kara Organization, but has now given fans an astonishing revelation in that a weakness for these new antagonists has apparently been discovered! With Naruto finally being returned to Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village doesn’t have a chance to be breath before being encountered by another member of Kara, though this villain has a much different idea in mind for the village. With Kara still toiling in the shadows, it’s clear that this weakness will come into play in the future!

Warning! If you haven’t had the chance to read Chapter 44 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and want to avoid spoilers, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we will be diving into spoiler territory!

Koji Kashin and the scientist Amado are clearly working to bring down Jigen, the current leader of Kara Organization. Considering Jigen’s power levels, wherein he was able to fight and defeat both Naruto and Sasuke at the same time, it’s clear that the two members of Kara are protecting themselves by not incurring his wrath. With Kashin and Amado enacting their plan, they are confronted by the young girl Delta, an unexpected member of Kara but a dangerous one all the same.

With each member of Kara being created to be a vessel for the Otsutsuki Clan, the extraterrestrial ninja that have long held a place in the Naruto franchise, Amado and others have been working to give their powers the abilities needed for them to fulfill their duties. Keeping this in mind, Amado tells Delta to “go to sleep”, knocking her out instantly. Shocked at what just happened, Koji notes that more than likely there is a similar “off switch” that Amado has under his sleeve for him as well.

With Amado and Koji escaping, the smoking scientist arrives in the Hidden Leaf Village and places a bomb around the neck of Shikadai, demanding sanctuary in exchange for information regarding the Kara Organization. Though an answer wasn’t given to Amado, it’s clear that the Hidden Leaf Village has an ace up their sleeve moving forward.

Will Amado's knowledge finally be enough for Boruto and company to bring down Kara?