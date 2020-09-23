Boruto Preview Teases a Hard Recovery for Team 7

✖

Following Team 7's battle against Victor and Deepa of the Kara Organization, Boruto and his friends suffered what might be the biggest defeat in their history as a team, and it seems it might take a bit longer than usual for them to recover as the preview for Episode 167 shows. With Boruto and Sarada recovering from their defeats in Konoha's hospital, the preview itself takes a far more somber tone from what we usually see from the anime series, hinting that the characters might have a long road ahead of them when it comes to defeating these new threats.

While Victor has a role to play in both the anime and the manga, Deepa was created entirely for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television series, but is still just as dangerous as the other members of Kara Organization. The Kara Organization itself is easily the biggest threat that is facing the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, seeking to do the work of the Otsutsuki and claim the energy of the world for themselves. With their leader Jigen being one of the strongest ninja roaming the earth today, to say nothing of Kara's other members, it's clear that Boruto and his friends are going to have some serious work ahead of them!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the preview for the 167th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, showing that Team 7 is going to have a road to recovery before they can once again face off against the ruthless forces of the Kara Organization and hope to save the Hidden Leaf Village from their plans:

Boruto Episode 167 Preview (9/27) pic.twitter.com/zxwoKskvep — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) September 20, 2020

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the Kara Organization is still rampaging through the pages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga which is far ahead of the events of the anime. With the passing of the Mujina Bandits arc, the present story line might not have happened exactly in the source material, but it is still giving fans an idea of the threat that these rogue ninjas are causing the world over.

Do you think Team 7 will recover in time to strike back against Kara? What training must Boruto and his friends undergo to stand a chance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!