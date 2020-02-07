Boruto Teases Next Mujina Bandits Episode with New Preview Stills

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now a couple of episodes into the anime’s version of the Mujina Bandits arc, and it’s been a notable departure from the original manga’s version of the arc. There have been new characters introduced, Team 7 has an entirely different mission, and there’s a new setting with ties to one of the Naruto movies. Boruto and Mitsuki have infiltrated the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison in order to protect one of the prisoners from being assassinated by the Mujina Gang, and things have gotten more intense as their investigation gets one step closer to finding this assailant.

The latest episode of the series ended with Boruto and Mitsuki piecing together that the assailant is one of the other prisoners locked up in their cell with the two of them, and now it’s a race against the clock as they try and figure out which one of the three it can be with the next episode of the series.

Episode 143 of the series is titled “The Criminal Targeting Kokuri” and Cho-Animedia has shared a new batch of preview images that tease a lot of the tension that’s sprouting by bring Kokuri himself into the cell with the potential assassin hidden among the other inmates. Check them out below thanks to @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Boruto and Mitsuki’s investigation into the attack on Kokuri revealed that whoever was able to stab him was also able to grab a wooden tag that only the staff of the prison have. This was the only way a prisoner can enter any room they want, and now as a result, their entire cell is about to be put in solitary confinement. So now Boruto and Mitsuki have to quickly solve this crime because once Kokuri is separated from them, he’s a goner.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.