Boruto Reveals Next Arc with Sasuke, Gaara Teaser

Boruto has kept busy with its latest anime arc, but fans admit they are ready for a change. The show’s current story has yet to strike a chord with audiences, but it seems the next is a surefire hit. After all, the next arc is set to star Sasuke Uchiha, and fans are just as excited as Boruto Uzumaki about the return.

Recently, fans were let in on the upcoming arc when episode titles for Boruto went live. Now, a fan-translator has put one of those episodes’ synopses into English, and it shows how this new arc will get started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“During the time of the Chunin Exams, Sasuke became Boruto’s mentor. Since his mentor tends to be away from home, Boruto hasn’t been able to receive much training from him. He’s gotten tired of waiting on him to come back. But on this occasion, a message arrives to the village from Sasuke,” the summary begins.

“Boruto stealthily eavesdrops on the contents of it and finds out that Sasuke is going to be dropping by for a short visit at a certain location in the Wind Country. In order to receive training from his somehow, Boruto then secretly rushes out of the village. But at the same time, various accidents keep happening one after another, and he isn’t readily able to reach his destination. Will Boruto actually be able to meet up with his mentor!?”

As you can see, this new arc will begin at some point after Boruto’s wraps his current mission with Konohamaru about a memory-stealing demon. Episode 120 will kick off this Sasuke arc, but his return isn’t the only one alluded to. After all, it turns out the Uchiha is headed to the Wind Country, and its Kage will be a welcome sight. Gaara hasn’t been seen since the Chunin Exams soured awhile back, so fans are eager to see how the ninja is doing.

So, are you excited for this upcoming Boruto arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.