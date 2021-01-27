New Boruto Promo Teases Team 7's Next Opponents

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is neck-deep in the "Vessel Arc", which has introduced the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha not only to the mysterious antagonist known as Kawaki, but also has brought back one of Konoha's greatest ninjas in Ao, and it seems as if some new threats are facing Team 7 specifically in the promo for the next action-packed installment of the anime! With the previous installments introducing the entirety of the Kara Organization for the first time, it's clear that Boruto and his teammates are going to have some of the biggest battles of their careers ahead of them!

The sequel series to the original Naruto anime has been trying to play catch up with the events that have taken place in the manga series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the Mujina Bandits Arc being the big return back to the events of the source material. Following this storyline, the Vessel Arc once again dives into the original stories from the manga, pitting Team 7 against the Kara Organization, more specifically two of its members in Victor and Deepa. Following an insane battle that saw these two rogue ninjas lose against the forces of Konoha, it seems as if the power brokers of Kara are stepping in to finish what they couldn't and a familiar face from the Hidden Leaf's past has made his presence known in Ao!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the promo for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Episode 184, that will see Team 7 battling against a collective of terrifying puppets that are being manipulated by a mysterious ninja that is lurking in the shadows:

Boruto's Vessel Arc is one of the biggest to emerge for the anime series in recent memory, promising some big introductions as well as some terrifying threats for the ninja village that is currently led by the Seventh Hokage, Naruto. With the previous Jump Festa event giving us several new hints as to what this arc will entail, expect big things to take place in the Shonen franchise that helped to make Naruto and his band of warriors a household name among anime fans!

